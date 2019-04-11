Community

Merced driver broadsided by big rig on Highway 59, taken to the hospital, CHP says

Merced CA woman unconscious after crash with big rig

An unconscious 45-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital Thursday, April 11, 2019, after her car was broadsided by a big rig on Highway 59 in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. By
Up Next
An unconscious 45-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital Thursday, April 11, 2019, after her car was broadsided by a big rig on Highway 59 in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. By

A 45-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital unconscious Thursday after her car was broadsided by a big rig on Highway 59 in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Candelaria Hernandez of Merced was driving eastbound in a 2006 Nissan Altima on Gerard Avenue about 5:55 p.m. when she stopped at the stop sign at Highway 59, CHP said.

For unknown reasons, Hernandez then traveled forward and failed to yield the right-of-way to 45-year-old Jushawn Davis of Gilroy as he was driving a 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound on the highway, CHP said. Hernandez’s car traveled into the path of the big rig, which struck the driver’s side of her car.

The crash shut down one lane of the highway to traffic.

Davis was not injured in the crash, CHP said, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

  Comments  

Read Next

Merced County solo-vehicle crash kills man on Interstate 5, CHP says
Video media Created with Sketch.

Los Banos

Merced County solo-vehicle crash kills man on Interstate 5, CHP says

A 66-year-old man was killed in a solo vehicle crash in his 2006 Ford F-150 truck on I5 in western Merced County near Gustine on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol officers.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE COMMUNITY

Atwater

Atwater joins lawsuit with 23 other cities against California marijuana agency

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service