Merced driver broadsided by big rig on Highway 59, taken to the hospital, CHP says

A 45-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital unconscious Thursday after her car was broadsided by a big rig on Highway 59 in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Candelaria Hernandez of Merced was driving eastbound in a 2006 Nissan Altima on Gerard Avenue about 5:55 p.m. when she stopped at the stop sign at Highway 59, CHP said.

For unknown reasons, Hernandez then traveled forward and failed to yield the right-of-way to 45-year-old Jushawn Davis of Gilroy as he was driving a 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound on the highway, CHP said. Hernandez’s car traveled into the path of the big rig, which struck the driver’s side of her car.

The crash shut down one lane of the highway to traffic.

Davis was not injured in the crash, CHP said, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor.