People enter and exit the Merced County Superior Courthouse located at 2260 N Street in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The vendor that summons jurors to the Merced County Superior Courthouse has made a “critical technical error” that ordered many more jurors than are necessary for Tuesday afternoon, the court’s CEO said in an email.

Many of the jurors summoned do not need to come to court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to CEO Linda Romero Soles. The summons can be ignored by jurors who called the court phone line and are in groups 1-9, 21-70 and 131-180.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this error may have caused. Thank you,” the email said.

The court said those groups are instructed to call the jury telephone line at 209-725-4123 after 5 p.m. Tuesday for further reporting instructions.



