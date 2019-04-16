A March 3, photo of Ermelinda Alvarado, who has been missing for at least a week, her husband, Jose Alvarado, said on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

A Merced mother of eight has been missing for a week and her family is desperate for any information on her, according to her husband.

Ermelinda Alvarado has been missing since at least April 10, according to her husband, Jose Alvarado. He said Merced police told him last week that the 33-year-old’s car was found abandoned on eastbound Highway 10 near Blythe, a small town on the California-Arizona border.

“The more that comes out, I’m seriously really thinking she was taken. That she’s being held against her will or something,” he said on Tuesday. “Everyone’s just trying to deal with it the best they can.”

Capt. Bimley West said the woman was driving a rental car, which was found abandoned. It was unclear if she had her cellphone on her.

“We want to try to find her safe,” West said. “We’re doing everything we can right now.”

The couple had five children together and adopted three more, her husband said. The children range from 6 to 23.

Alvarado said he last saw his wife on April 8 when she dropped him at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, and others told him they saw her a couple of days later, but it’s unclear exactly which day she went missing.

He said it would not be unusual for his wife to go for a drive for an hour or so, but to be gone for a week is unheard of.

Ermelinda Alvarado is 5-foot-4, about 100 pounds and has shoulder-length dark hair. “Contact me, the police. We just need to find her,” her husband said.

Alvarado said people who have information on her whereabouts can call him directly at 209-756-9431.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705. Tips can remain confidential and you can remain anonymous.