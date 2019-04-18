Rural Merced County home burns along Highway 59, fire officials say

Merced County CA fire damages rural home, chief says Calfire Merced County firefighters put out a fire that destroyed about half of a rural 1,000-square-foot home on Highway 59 that caught fire about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, according to Battalion Chief John Slate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Calfire Merced County firefighters put out a fire that destroyed about half of a rural 1,000-square-foot home on Highway 59 that caught fire about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, according to Battalion Chief John Slate.

About half of a rural 1,000-square-foot Merced County home on Highway 59 was damaged by a fire Thursday, according to fire officials.

Battalion Chief John Slate said Calfire Merced County got the call about 12:30 p.m. and attacked the blaze in the single-family home south of Bellevue Road. No injuries were reported.

Three engines, a water tender and about 14 firefighters responded to put down the flames, Slate said.