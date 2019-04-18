Community
Rural Merced County home burns along Highway 59, fire officials say
About half of a rural 1,000-square-foot Merced County home on Highway 59 was damaged by a fire Thursday, according to fire officials.
Battalion Chief John Slate said Calfire Merced County got the call about 12:30 p.m. and attacked the blaze in the single-family home south of Bellevue Road. No injuries were reported.
Three engines, a water tender and about 14 firefighters responded to put down the flames, Slate said.
