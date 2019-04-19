A Merced County man has major injuries after motorcycle slams into truck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Merced County man suffered major injuries Friday when his motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joseph McHenry, 42, of Stevinson, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle east on Highway 140 as he approached Buhach Road about 5:50 a.m., CHP said.

The driver of a 2015 Ford F-150, 63-year-old Jose Brenes Sanchez of Merced, was stopped at Buhach Road but then pulled out in front of the motorcycle, CHP said. The motorcycle struck the driver side of the truck and McHenry was ejected.

McHenry was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CHP said. Brenes Sanchez did not report any injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, CHP said.