Modesto man killed when Harley collides head-on with big rig in Merced County, CHP says
A 42-year-old Modesto man was recently killed in a Merced County crash when his motorcycle ran head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was on a 2009 Harley-Davidson headed east on Turlock Road halfway between Snelling and Ballico about 2:14 p.m. Sunday, CHP said.
For unknown reasons, the rider allowed the motorcycle to drift into the westbound lane as a 2012 Volvo Semi driven by 38-year-old Adam Berryhill of Hilmar was traveling westbound, east of Looney Road, CHP said.
The vehicles collided head-on in the westbound Lane, CHP said. The Modesto man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Berryhill was not under the influence at the time of the collision, CHP said.
