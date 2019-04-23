Modesto man killed when Harley collides head-on with big rig in Merced County, CHP says

Merced CHP says following these tips can help keep roadways safe The California Highway Patrol offers advice to motorists in an effort to maintain safety on California roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Highway Patrol offers advice to motorists in an effort to maintain safety on California roads.

A 42-year-old Modesto man was recently killed in a Merced County crash when his motorcycle ran head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was on a 2009 Harley-Davidson headed east on Turlock Road halfway between Snelling and Ballico about 2:14 p.m. Sunday, CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the rider allowed the motorcycle to drift into the westbound lane as a 2012 Volvo Semi driven by 38-year-old Adam Berryhill of Hilmar was traveling westbound, east of Looney Road, CHP said.

The vehicles collided head-on in the westbound Lane, CHP said. The Modesto man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berryhill was not under the influence at the time of the collision, CHP said.