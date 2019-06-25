Community
A new television show will be set in Merced, reports say. Here’s what we know
The city of Merced will be the location for an upcoming science fiction drama on a new streaming platform, Variety reports.
Starring Don Cheadle of “Avengers” fame, the show called “Don’t Look Deeper” is set to roll out on the Quibi platform next year, according to Variety.
Quibi ( a mash-up of “quick” and “bites”) is a streaming service that offers shows that total just a few hours with episodes cut up into 10-minute segments. It’s founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, a film executive.
The show is about a high school senior who “can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. She’s not human, not one of us,” Variety reports.
It isn’t clear if any of the show will be filmed in Merced.
The series also features Emily Mortimer, who appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns,” and Helena Howard, who was in “Madeline’s Madeline,” according to Variety. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke will direct and executive produce the show.
Quibi launches in April.
