New city park coming to Merced. You can help choose where it goes and what it has

Merced CA looking to build new park, wants residents’ help The city of Merced is looking to add one new park to a northern neighborhood and is asking for input on the design. The city leaders could accept the $8.5 million grant at a City Council meeting this month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Merced is looking to add one new park to a northern neighborhood and is asking for input on the design. The city leaders could accept the $8.5 million grant at a City Council meeting this month.

The city of Merced is looking to add one new park to a northern neighborhood and is asking for input on the location.

The three potential sites are in some of the northernmost neighborhoods in town. All are north of Cardella Road and west of G Street.

Charles Ogletree site, 250 Mandeville Lane at Hutchinson Lane

Fahrens Creek site, 4325 Freemark Ave. at Heitz Way

Lester K. Yoshida site, 4355 Bixby Way at Revelle Drive

A series of meetings are planned to hear residents’ opinions on the location, as well as what they’d like to see in the park. The potential locations were chosen because of the number of residents within a 1,000-foot radius and for the lack of parks in that same space, according to a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

City officials applied for a grant through Proposition 68, according to a news release, to pay for developing the park. The city leaders could accept the $8.5 million grant at a City Council meeting this month.

Officials said the meetings will be held at each location to try to get input from those in the neighborhoods and then at two larger gatherings.

The meetings are:

July 8, 6 p.m. at the Ogletree Site

July 9, 6 p.m. at the Fahrens Creek Site

July 10, 6 p.m. at the Yoshida Site

July 11, 6 p.m. during the Youth Council meeting at City Hall, 678 W. 18th

July 12, 7 p.m. during the Movies in the Park at El Capitan High, 100 Farmland Ave.

For more information, email Jennifer Arellano at arellanoj@cityofmerced.org or call 209-385-6854.