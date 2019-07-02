Community
New city park coming to Merced. You can help choose where it goes and what it has
Merced CA looking to build new park, wants residents’ help
The city of Merced is looking to add one new park to a northern neighborhood and is asking for input on the location.
The three potential sites are in some of the northernmost neighborhoods in town. All are north of Cardella Road and west of G Street.
- Charles Ogletree site, 250 Mandeville Lane at Hutchinson Lane
- Fahrens Creek site, 4325 Freemark Ave. at Heitz Way
- Lester K. Yoshida site, 4355 Bixby Way at Revelle Drive
A series of meetings are planned to hear residents’ opinions on the location, as well as what they’d like to see in the park. The potential locations were chosen because of the number of residents within a 1,000-foot radius and for the lack of parks in that same space, according to a news release.
City officials applied for a grant through Proposition 68, according to a news release, to pay for developing the park. The city leaders could accept the $8.5 million grant at a City Council meeting this month.
Officials said the meetings will be held at each location to try to get input from those in the neighborhoods and then at two larger gatherings.
The meetings are:
- July 8, 6 p.m. at the Ogletree Site
- July 9, 6 p.m. at the Fahrens Creek Site
- July 10, 6 p.m. at the Yoshida Site
- July 11, 6 p.m. during the Youth Council meeting at City Hall, 678 W. 18th
- July 12, 7 p.m. during the Movies in the Park at El Capitan High, 100 Farmland Ave.
For more information, email Jennifer Arellano at arellanoj@cityofmerced.org or call 209-385-6854.
Comments