Could autonomous car testing be the rebirth of Castle Airport in Atwater?

A section of land near the runway at the former Castle Air Force Base is seen in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. According to Mark Hendrickson, department director of Merced County Commerce Aviation and Economic Development, the county has plans to turn the land into part of a Mid California International Trade District. The plans call for a section of land at the former military base to be developed into a high-tech environment for the testing of autonomous vehicles as well as associated equipment, according to Hendrickson. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com