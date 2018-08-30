Here is when Atwater’s Target is set to re-open, according to spokesperson

After being closed for nearly four weeks following an alleged arson fire, Atwater’s Target is set to re-open this weekend, according to a corporate official.
The 1000 block of Commerce Avenue location damaged by a fire on Aug. 7 will open on Sunday, according to spokesperson Kali Dingman.
“Our teams – including many who temporarily transferred to other stores in the area – have been working quickly to repair the store, replace damaged products and reopen in time for the busy Labor Day weekend,” she said in an mail.
Police and fire crews were sent to the Target just after 9 p.m. Aug. 7 after someone set fire to items on the toilet paper aisle, according to police. No injuries were reported, but the store was evacuated because of a large cloud of smoke.
Atwater police announced the arrest the day after the fire of 42-year-old Jaime Rojas of Atwater. Police said residents on social media helped identify Rojas from a surveillance photo within four hours of it being posted.
Rojas pleaded not guilty in Merced County Superior Court to felony arson, burglary and other charges, according to court records.
