‘I don’t want the city of Atwater.’ Sheriff and police chief try to dispel rumors

Atwater’s interim police chief took to social media on Wednesday to try to put an end to what he called rumors of a planned closure of the Atwater Police Department.
Interim Chief Drew Bessinger said the rumors say a plan is in the works to turn the city of Atwater over to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
“Apparently, there is a rumor that an agreement has already been negotiated and signed to that effect,” Bessinger wrote on Facebook. “To be clear: there are NO (sic) plans to close the Atwater Police Department, nor have there been any negotiations to transfer our law enforcement services to the county of Merced.”
The city has been dealing with its debt and has worked with the state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee to address concerns related to Atwater’s financial solvency. Leaders have repeatedly said they have no desire to turn the workings over to the state.
Sheriff Vern Warnke noted comments made publicly about the rumors during an Atwater City Council meeting on Monday. He, too, said there are no plans nor discussions about taking over the city’s police department.
“I don’t want the city of Atwater,” he said. “I’ve got an agency to run here at the sheriff’s office and we’re running on eight cylinders. I don’t need to mess with anyone else’s problems.”
