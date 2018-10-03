Atwater Police ask for public assistance to locate missing elderly man

The Atwater Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a man reported missing from his home.
According to Atwater Police, the family of 79-year-old Avelino Gonzalez Zarate, reported the man missing from his home in the 800 block of East Bellevue Road on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at about 11:10 a.m.
Zarate is said to have memory loss issues as well as other medical issues, police said in a news release.
Police say Zarate may be in his white Nissan Frontier pickup truck, California license plate 2200DDP. He frequents fast food restaurants in town, which have already been checked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.
Comments