Applegate overpass, highway lane shuts down after big rig hits bridge, CHP says

The Applegate Road-Highway 99 overpass and the northbound fast lane of the highway were shut down Thursday morning and through the afternoon after a big rig struck the overpass, according to California Highway Patrol.
The overpass and northbound lanes were originally supposed to be shut down until 1 to 2 p.m. as bridge repair crews assess and fix the damage, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
But CHP later reported those closures would continue through 5 p.m., according to an afternoon update by the Atwater Police Department.
Motorists traveling north on Highway 99 and trying to get to the Applegate shopping area are being encouraged to take alternate routes, including getting off the Atwater Boulevard exit.
The big rig struck the overpass after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known what the truck was hauling and if it was too tall, Zuniga said.
