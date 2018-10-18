Child struck by car on busy Atwater street, police say

A 12-year-old crossing a busy Atwater street was struck by a car on Thursday and rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, according to police.
The boy had just gotten out of school when he crossed First Street at Kadota Avenue just before 3 p.m., Sgt. Dave Sarginson said.
He crossed behind a car headed north and a driver heading south didn’t see him until the last second, police said. The driver attempted to swerve but still struck the boy.
A witness at the scene said the boy was thrown into the air and bounced off of the pavement.
The child’s injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, police said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
