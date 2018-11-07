Police urge parents to discuss safety after teen gets struck by car in Atwater

The Atwater Police Department is asking parents to discuss traffic safety with children after a teenager was struck by a car and injured in Atwater on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.
According to Atwater Police Officer Michael Rivera, the 17-year-old female was on a skateboard traveling north through the intersection of Bellevue Road and Seventh Street with two friends. Rivera said the teenager was in the crosswalk but crossed against the crossing signal when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling west on Bellevue Road.
The teenager suffered moderate injuries to the pelvis as well as lacerations to her arms and hands, according to Rivera. She was transported by Riggs Ambulance Service to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
Police say a Merced man was driving the pickup at the time of the collision. Authorities say he was driving the truck safely at the speed limit, but could not avoid striking the teen. The driver did not show any signs of impairment at the time of the collision, according to Rivera.
“Those signs are there for a reason,” Rivera said. “When it’s telling you it’s safe to go and not safe to go, it’s because there is cross traffic.”
Authorities warn that it can be difficult for pedestrians to estimate the speed of oncoming vehicles.
Police say pedestrians are not the only victims in a collision. Drivers must also deal with the mental trauma that occurs in a crash.
