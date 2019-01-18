Atwater

Here’s what Family Dollar is giving away at new Atwater location

By Thaddeus Miller

January 18, 2019 04:55 PM

In this Aug. 19, 2014 photo, a customer carries out her purchases from a Family Dollar store in Jackson, Miss. Family Dollar on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014 rejected Dollar General’s latest acquisition offer, and Dollar Tree says it will now divest as many stores as needed to get antitrust clearance for its deal to buy Family Dollar. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The new Family Dollar location in Atwater is planning special events and giveaways for the grand opening in the coming week, according to a spokesperson.

The store will give out Family Dollar gift cards to the first 50 customers to enter the store on Jan. 26, when the location opens at 8 a.m., according to Heather Briganti, a Family Dollar spokesperson.

The store at 451 Bellevue Road plans other giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle, according to a news release.

There are two locations in Merced.

The first Family Dollar opened in 1959 in North Carolina as a discount store for low- to middle-class neighborhoods. Family Dollar has more than 8,000 outlets across the country and sells items ranging from food to toys, bedding and personal hygiene items. It is not a store in which all items sell for a dollar or less.

Dollar Tree Inc. purchased the Family Dollar corporation in 2015.

