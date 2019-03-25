Atwater police release some new details about the man who killed Ethan Morse

Atwater police released few new details Monday in a news conference about the investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II.
Chief Michael Salvador said Morse was in the area of Fir Avenue and Winton Way at about 10 a.m. March 15 to drop his daughter off at daycare. Morse was shot multiple times and died before he reached the hospital, according to Salvador.
Police updated the description of the man who shot Morse. Investigators are looking for a Hispanic man last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark glasses and red pants. He was spotted in surveillance footage and did not immediately leave the area after shooting Morse, according to Salvador.
“This suspect was familiar with the area. He was not concerned that there were video cameras watching him,” he said. “He fled on foot, which is kind of unusual for a suspect of that type.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Police said the man fled eastbound on Fir Avenue.
This story will be updated.
Comments