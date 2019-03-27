Hail and strong winds headed to northern Merced County, meteorologist says

Heavy winds and hail blew through northern Merced County on Wednesday afternoon, according to meteorologists.
A couple of storms were moving toward the Atwater area Wednesday, according to meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher of the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“There have been a few storms in Merced County,” he said on Wednesday. “The main threat is hail.”
The chunks of hail are likely to be pea- or nickel-sized, he said. Strong winds of 15 to 20 mph will accompany the storm as it heads northeast, likely missing Merced, he said.
A second storm could pass through Atwater and Merced. “It’s not quite as intense, no hail threat,” Bollenbacher said.
There is a chance of showers on Thursday, but primarily in the foothills and mountains.
