Atwater man found with stolen property, arrested for burglary, police say

Tristen Leleux, 23, of Atwater

A 23-year-old Atwater man remained in custody on Monday accused of several car burglaries, according to police.

After taking reports of burglaries, Atwater Sgt. Dayton Snyder discovered stolen property in the possession of suspect Tristen Leleux before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to police and jail records.

The items were connected to several reported burglaries, police said.

Leleux was booked into Merced County Main Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and fraudulent use of an access card.





He is held in lieu of $55,200, according to jail records.