Atwater

Atwater man found with stolen property, arrested for burglary, police say

Tristen Leleux, 23, of Atwater
Tristen Leleux, 23, of Atwater Merced County Sheriff's Office

A 23-year-old Atwater man remained in custody on Monday accused of several car burglaries, according to police.

After taking reports of burglaries, Atwater Sgt. Dayton Snyder discovered stolen property in the possession of suspect Tristen Leleux before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to police and jail records.

The items were connected to several reported burglaries, police said.

Leleux was booked into Merced County Main Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and fraudulent use of an access card.

He is held in lieu of $55,200, according to jail records.

  Comments  

Read Next

Walmart will spend $145M to upgrade locations. This Merced County store is included
Video media Created with Sketch.

Atwater

Walmart will spend $145M to upgrade locations. This Merced County store is included

The Atwater Walmart Supercenter is included in the 21 California stores that will open new or receive upgrades and makeovers as part of the national discount retailer’s $145 million business plan for 2019.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ATWATER
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service