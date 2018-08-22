Here is how long Highway 140 to Yosemite will close, park says

A highway that takes tourists into Yosemite National Park will be closed during daytime hours over the weekend, according to officials.
A portion of Highway 140, also called El Portal Road, will be shut down between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, park officials said in a news release.
The section from Parkline in El Portal to the El Portal Road and Big Oak Flat Road Junction will be usable during the lunch hour each day from noon to 1 p.m., the release said.
The road will be closed so crews can replace high-voltage power lines damaged by the Ferguson Fire, according to the release. If the work gets done early, the roadway will open up sooner.
The work involves helicopters and heavy equipment, making it unsafe for vehicles to be on the road, officials said.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite, call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available at www.nps.gov/yose and on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page.
