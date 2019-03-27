Have you seen this 15-year-old runaway? Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is searching

Authorities in Mariposa County are looking for a runaway teenager missing since Tuesday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
Ember Foutch was last seen near the town of Mariposa and has ties to the Modesto area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old was described as 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blue hair, officials said. She has been entered into the National Missing Persons Data System.
If you have any information on Ember Foutch, the authorities ask you to contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone at 209-966-3615, by fax at209-742-5090 or through a toll free number, 800-774-8314.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Comments