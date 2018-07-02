Man killed in shooting outside Atwater apartment, police say

A man was shot and killed Monday morning outside an Atwater apartment, police confirmed.
Police received a report of shots fired at about 11:09 a.m. near Determine Drive and Kelso Street, according to Sgt. Armando Echevarria. The first responders on scene attempted life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead, he said.
Police have not released the name of the victim pending the notification of his family, police said. Echevarria said detectives have "some leads," but declined to go into detail.
There is still some question about whether the man lived at the apartment building or was a resident of Atwater, according to Echevarria.
The shooting marked the second homicide in Atwater this year. The first came on March 30, when 42-year-old Timothy Breckenridge of Merced was killed by Merced County officers at 2655 Atwater Blvd.
The officers were part of a team serving a warrant on another person, and were not at the Atwater home in search of Breckenridge, authorities have said. The man was holding a BB gun and did not respond to commands from the officers, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
