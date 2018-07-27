She stole a car in Atwater but didn’t get far, police say. Here’s why

A woman is in custody Friday after a car’s tracking device helped officers arrest the alleged car thief, according to Atwater police.
California Highway Patrol officers were taking a stolen vehicle report about 10:23 a.m. Thursday when they told Atwater police the vehicle had “OnStar GPS tracking,” according to police.
Officers tracked the car to the 2100 block of First Street in Atwater before detaining multiple people, police said. The officers arrested 40-year-old Tatum Bell of Elko, Nevada, according to police, on suspicion of auto theft.
She remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Merced County Jail records.
