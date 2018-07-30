Coroner releases name of Atwater 16-year-old killed in shooting

Atwater police on Monday remained tight-lipped on details surrounding the shooting death over the weekend of a teenager, whose name was released Monday by the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
Police said the shooting happened at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Drakeley Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Favian Isiah Carrillo Duran by family members. Police initially said he was 17.
An officer about a quarter-mile away from the shooting heard gunfire from the area of Fifth Street and Drakeley and rushed to the scene to find him on the ground, according to police.
The officer and family members gave medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. The teen was taken by helicopter to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Interim Chief Drew Bessinger declined to comment on any possible motive for the violence or say whether investigators have any description of possible shooters. He said no arrests have been made related to the shooting.
The death marks the second homicide in Atwater this month. An arrest has been made following the July 2 shooting of 40-year-old Arthur Hudson Jr. outside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Kelso Street. Police arrested 46-year-old Tyrone Johnston on July 12.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 or Merced Area Crimestoppers at 855-725-2420 or go to mercedareacrimestoppers.org to send anonymous information via text or email.
