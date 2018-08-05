Brothers arrested in stolen car in Atwater, police say

Two brothers were in custody Sunday after allegedly stealing a Honda Civic, according to Atwater police.
A man saw a relative’s 1994 Honda Civic being stolen from the 100 block of Madrone Drive on Friday before 6 a.m. and called Atwater police, officers said. The man said a black Yaris was also seen in the area.
As the call went over police radio, an officer spotted a Honda followed closely by a black Yaris, and pulled them both over, according to police.
The drover of the stolen car was identified as 26-year-old Johnny Thao of Merced, and the Yaris driver was 28-year-old Ricky Thao, according to police. The steering column of the Honda had been broken open, police said.
During a search of the vehicles, officers found a car stereo, speaker box, tools, air compressor and radio interface control boxes that were later linked to another vehicle burglary in the city, police said.
The brothers were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property, and for possession of narcotics and burglary tools, according to police. The younger Thao is expected to be charged with violation of parole.
Both remain in the Merced County Jail. The older brother is held in lieu of $60,000 bail, and the younger one is held in lieu of $63,000, according to jail records.
