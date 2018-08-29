Judge orders Merced homicide defendant to trial. But are witnesses reliable?

Jerome Slayton, 30, of San Jose, walks into a courtroom in Merced Superior Court Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Merced. Slayton pleaded not guilty to killing 29-year-old Michael Riley in Merced in 2008. Charges were dismissed Friday and Slayton was re-arrested as prosecutors plan to re-file the charges. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@mercedsunstar.com