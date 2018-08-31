One arrested after chase in stolen car in Merced County, police say

An early-morning police chase ended Friday in Winton after police said a man driving a stolen car lost control of the vehicle.
Police arrested 22-year-old Steven Watkins of Winton following the chase, Atwater police said in a news release.
The chase started just before 1 a.m. when an Atwater officer attempted to stop a 1998 Honda sedan for speeding in the area of Mitchell and Canal Streets in Atwater. The driver, later identified by police as Watkins, blew through a stop sign before speeding away from the officer, police said.
At one point during the pursuit, the Honda’s driver pulled to the side of the road and an unidentified passenger ran from the vehicle. The driver sped away, eventually heading into Winton where he lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Fay Drive and Winton Way, police said.
Officers did not report any injuries.
Police said Watkins was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading police and possession of burglary tools and violating his probation.
Investigators later learned the Honda had been reported stolen Aug. 25 out of Merced.
