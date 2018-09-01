Large scale marijuana site found in Atwater home. This is how many plants were seized

About 120 large and mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $360,000 were discovered in an Atwater home Friday, according to the Atwater Police Department.
Atwater Police Officer Kenneth lee discovered the illegal, large-scale marijuana grow site at 2:36 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Manchester Street, according to a news release.
With the help of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Eradication Team, Lee obtained a search warrant and served it Friday.
The team seized about 120 plants with an estimated value of $360,000, the release states. The grow site was being investigated Saturday in hopes of identifying any suspects.
