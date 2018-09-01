About 120 large and mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $360,000 were discovered in an Atwater home Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in the 3400 block of Manchester Street, according to the Atwater Police Department.
Large scale marijuana site found in Atwater home. This is how many plants were seized

By Vikaas Shanker

September 01, 2018 10:28 AM

About 120 large and mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $360,000 were discovered in an Atwater home Friday, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Atwater Police Officer Kenneth lee discovered the illegal, large-scale marijuana grow site at 2:36 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Manchester Street, according to a news release.

With the help of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Eradication Team, Lee obtained a search warrant and served it Friday.

The team seized about 120 plants with an estimated value of $360,000, the release states. The grow site was being investigated Saturday in hopes of identifying any suspects.

