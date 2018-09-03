Women ‘bear hug’ employee and rob tire shop in Livingston, police say

Police in Livingston are looking for information on three people who robbed a tire store.
Two women approached a man working at Nacho’s Tire Shop in the 200 block of Franci Street at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and asked about a specific tire, according to police.
As the man reached for the tire on a high shelf, one of the women grabbed him in a “bear hug” from behind and they took cash from his pocket, police said. A third person, who the victim could not describe, apparently stole cash from the register.
Sgt. Ray Fong said no firearms were used in the robbery.
The three suspects fled in a gray Saturn SUV, police said.
The victim apparently chased after the suspects until they crashed into a center median on Highway 99 near Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock and fled on foot.
California Highway Patrol officers were not able to find an abandoned SUV at that location, according to Fong.
Another tire store in the city reported women fitting the same description visiting earlier in the day, police said.
Two of the suspects were both described by police as black women in their 30s. One was about 5-foot-7, 210 pounds, and the other was 5-foot-5 and 190 pounds, police said.
A description of the third suspect was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916.
Comments