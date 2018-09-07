Teenagers arrested after high-speed chase through Merced County, police say

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday night after leading police on a pursuit that spanned Merced County, according to Merced police.
Jesus Tapia, a 19-year-old Palo Alto man, was booked into Merced County Jail early Friday and was being held with bail set at $171,500 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon while prohibited and misdemeanor resisting police.
Francisco Cruz, a 19-year-old Patterson man, was booked into Merced County Jail early Friday with bail set at $91,603 on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon while prohibited, felony evading police, hit and run resulting in injury and misdemeanor resisting police.
Officers with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information that a vehicle had firearms, according to a City of Merced news release.
The officers found the car shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 12th Street in Merced, the release states. But when they approached the vehicle, the car sped away, leading officers on a pursuit.
GVSU and K9 officers followed the suspect onto Highway 99, according to the release. The driver, later identified by police as Cruz, was traveling at speeds of more than 120 mph, weaving in and out of traffic.
The pursuit was canceled when officers lost track of the car near Chowchilla, the release states. But the vehicle was spotted again a short time later in the Los Banos area.
Los Banos police, who were briefed on the vehicle, pursued the car until it crashed into other vehicles on West Pacheco Boulevard, according to the release.
Tapia, one of the passengers in the vehicle, was arrested by Los Banos police, the release states. Two other suspects, including Cruz, fled. However, Cruz was found hiding nearby and was arrested.
Anyone with information is being asked by Merced Police to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, at GVSU@cityofmerced.org or at the Merced Police Department’s tip line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text message tips also can be sent by texting the word “Comvip” to the number “847411.”
