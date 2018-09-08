Officers conduct probation check in Planada, find meth, cash and a gun, police say

A Planada man on probation was arrested at his home along with two others after gang unit and probation officers found out he was selling methamphetamine, according to Merced police.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit found information Friday that 29-year-old Planada resident Oscar Damian, who was on probation, was selling drugs from his home in the 9600 block of Coronado Court, according to a news release.
Officers with the gang unit and the Merced County Probation Department arrived at the home at about 5:47 p.m. and conducted a probation search, the release states. In the home was Oscar Damian and two others, 52-year-old Gonzalo Damian and 48-year-old Patricia Damian.
With a K9 unit, officers found more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, more than $21,000 in cash and a 22 caliber handgun with ammunition, according to the release.
The three individuals were arrested and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of sales of narcotics and gun charges, the release states.
Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, email GVSU@cityofmerced.org, call the tipster line at 209-385-4725 or send an anonymous text message to 847411 including the word “Comvip” in the message.
