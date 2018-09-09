One man killed, one arrested following gunfire exchange in Merced County

One man was killed Saturday night during a gunfight in Los Banos, police said.
The driver in the drive-by shooting was arrested, Los Banos police said in a news release.
Police responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Santa Barbara Street where 20-year-old Christian Roman of Los Banos and another man in a car opened fire from their vehicle at a group of people standing outside a home, police said.
A man outside fired back at the car before fleeing, according to police. One of the men in the car was fatally struck by the gunfire. Police have not released his name.
The car crashed into a fence and came to rest, police said.
Investigators did not immediately comment on a motive for the shooting.
Officers arrested Roman on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy for his role in the drive-by shooting. He remains in Merced County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to records.
