One arrested, one sought in robbery at Merced Rite Aid, police say

Police say they arrested one of two men who robbed a downtown Merced Rite Aid on Tuesday.
Two men entered the location in the 1100 block of Main Street about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday with their faces covered by white masks, police said.
One man demanded money from the register while the other demanded a customer’s cellphone before they left the store on foot, police said.
Officers said they found 20-year-old Gregory Banks-Flores of Merced a few blocks from the store. Police described him as a known Norteno gang member on probation in Merced County.
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to jail records. He is held in Merced County Jail without bail.
The second man has not been arrested and has not been identified, police said.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
