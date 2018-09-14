One arrested in Los Banos vandalism case, police say

A 39-year-old Los Banos man was arrested early Friday after police said he spray-painted graffiti on the wall of a business on West Pacheco Boulevard.
Police were called to the business just after 8 a.m. to investigate the damage. Officers were told the man responsible was seen leaving the area in a gray Chrysler 300 sedan. Police spotted the car a block away a short time later and discovered a man inside the car with three cans of spray paint and dried paint on his fingers, officers said in a news release.
The man was identified by police as Leo Cesar Perez, 39, of Los Banos. Police said he admitted the vandalism and was arrested.
Damage was estimated to be around $500.
