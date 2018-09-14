Drugs, money and guns seized from home in Merced, police say

Police say they have recovered drugs, guns and money after serving a search warrant at a home in Merced on Thursday.
According to the Merced Police Department, officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit and Disruptive Area Response Team served a search warrant for a marijuana grow in the 200 block of Park West Avenue in Merced.
During the search officers located more than 1,500 marijuana plants as well as firearms and more than $102,900 in cash, police said. According to a police news release, during the course of the investigation officers seized more rifles and handguns.
The suspects involved in the case are still outstanding, police said.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the ‘keyword” in the text message.
