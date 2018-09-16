Two arrested in home-invasion robbery in Merced, police say

Two men were arrested Friday in Merced after police said they burst into a home and took electronics, cellphones and jewelry at gunpoint.
Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Tuxford Court shortly after midnight Friday. Residents told police that two armed men entered the home through an unlocked door. One man was armed with a shotgun, the other with a handgun, Merced police said in a statement.
The men demanded cash and, when the victims said they didn’t have money inside the home, the men forced them to give up other property. One of the men held a group of victims at gunpoint, while the other man forced one of the victims to collect property from around the house, according to police.
No injuries were reported by investigators.
Police determined the two men responsible for the armed robbery - later identified by investigators as Michael Felix and Jesus Jimenez - were staying at an apartment in the 200 block of Snowhaven Court. Officers served a search warrant at the apartment and located a shotgun and a handgun as well electronics, cellphones, and jewelry police said belonged to the victims.
Police said they also located more than 300 tablets of Xanax.
“Detectives also located the clothing Jimenez and Felix were wearing when they committed the home invasion,” officers said in the statement.
Both men were booked into the Merced County jail on allegations in connection with the home-invasion robbery.
