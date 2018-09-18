Victim attacked, robbed at park in Merced. Deputies seek help from public

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on an assault and robbery that took place early Saturday at Court House Square Park.
Deputies responded to reports of a person who was attacked in the park at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
The victim was approached by three men and two women who attacked the victim with an unspecified weapon and demanded money, deputies said.
Investigators described all five attackers as “Hispanic.”
The victim handed over an unspecified amount of money before the suspects fled down an alleyway between 20th Street and 22nd Street, according to the release. The victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Anonymous tips also will be accepted.
