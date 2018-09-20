Two arrested in home-invasion robbery in Merced, police say

Two teenagers were arrested this week for an alleged home-invasion robbery of three people in west central Merced, police said on Thursday.
Three people in a home in the 2400 block of Driftwood Drive reported that a teenaged male entered the home through an unlocked window about 4 a.m. Sunday and held the victims at gunpoint, police said.
He ordered the victims to let another teenaged male in through the front door, police said. One of them held the victims at gunpoint while the other collected electronics, money and articles of clothing.
Police said they identified the suspects as a 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, and 18-year-old Jesus Daniel Alonso, both of Merced.
Detectives said they recovered a big-screen TV, clothing, money and a cellphone at a residence in the 1200 block of W. Third St.
The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of several felonies, including robbery and burglary, police said.
Alonso was arrested at his residence in the 300 block of Amy Court on suspicion of several felonies, including robbery and burglary, police said. He’s held in lieu of $300,000 bail, according to jail records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Sam Sannadan at 209-388-7773. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
