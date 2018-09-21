Heroin and cash found in Merced Motel 6 room, suspect arrested, police say

A 32-year-old Merced man was arrested after he was caught for allegedly selling heroin, according to Merced police.
The Merced Police Department Disruptive Area Response Team, or DART, on Thursday received information that 32-year-old Merced resident Franklin Baer was selling drugs from a room in the Motel 6 at 1410 V Street, according to a news release.
The DART and police department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant at the room at about 9:15 a.m. and found more than 15 grams of heroin, digital scales, packaging material and more than $2,600 in cash.
Baer was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for selling and two other misdemeanors, according to jail records. He posted bail and was released Thursday night.
Anyone with information on Baer or the crime is being asked to contact the DART team at 209-385-6905 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-6905. Anonymous texts can be sent to the number 847411, or “TIP411,” and including the word Comvip as the message keyword.
Comments