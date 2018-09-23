More than 60 grams of meth, thousands of rounds of ammo seized in Merced

Authorities seized 61 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of rounds of ammunition and half a dozen firearms from two homes in Merced, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.
The two homes were searched Friday in Merced by the sheriff’s STAR Team and the Merced County Probation Department.
Investigators searched a home in the 200 block of East 22nd Street in Merced shortly after 1:30 p.m. where they found methamphetamine along with a vacuum sealer, clear plastic bags and other “packing materials,” deputies said in a statement.
Michael Potts, 38, was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of a violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for sales, according to deputies.
Later that same night, authorities searched a home on East Sonoma Street where they seized more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition and six weapons - a Springfield .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a 9mm semi-automatic, a Ruger. 556 caliber mini-14 rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 .223 caliber rifle, and a shotgun.
Elijio Olguin, 31, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of a felony probation violation, felon in possession of firearms, and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
