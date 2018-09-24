More than 300 grams of meth seized, more than a dozen illegal guns in Merced

Two Merced County men were arrested in separate incidents involving guns over the weekend, police said on Monday.
A search warrant for drugs served about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Schaffer Road in Winton turned up 354 grams of methamphetamine and stolen property, police said.
Inside the residence belonging to 54-year-old Richard Peel police also found scales, packaging material, 13 firearms, ammunition, a stolen motorcycle and cash, according to a news release. An assault rifle and a .22 caliber rifle had been reported stolen, police said. ‘
Peel admitted ownership of the drugs and guns, according to police. He was arrested on suspicion of sales of narcotics, receiving stolen property and weapons charges, police said.
He’s no longer in custody, according to jail records.
Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old Merced man named Craig Turner was stopped in the 200 block of W. 18th in Merced about 4 p.m., police said. Turner is on probation so officers conducted a probation search, according to the release.
A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were found near him, according to police. Turner is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms, police said.
He was arrested and admitted he owned the shotgun, police said.
He was booked at the Merced County jail on suspicion of weapons charges with gang enhancements. He’s held without bail, according to records.
