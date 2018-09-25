High-speed chase ends with crash. Deputies seize meth, officials say

A 41-year-old Merced man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the Beachwood-Franklin area before crashing and trying to flee, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Blake was trying to stop a 2008 Dodge Charger with expired vehicle registration when the driver, later identified by authorities as 41-year-old Merced resident Pedro Torres, sped away, according to a news release.
The driver led Blake on a pursuit through Beachwood-area neighborhoods in unincorporated Merced, reaching speeds of 80 mph, passing several vehicles and running stop signs, the release states.
But when Torres drove through the Franklin Road and Santa Fe Drive intersection, he lost control and crashed into a Ford Ranger and traveled through a fence at the northwest corner of the intersection. The driver of the Ford Ranger wasn’t injured.
Torres tried to get out of the vehicle and run, but he was cut off by authorities. He briefly struggled with authorities before he was arrested. He was reported to be in possession of four grams of methamphetamine, according to deputies.
Jail records show Torres has an extensive criminal history of drug possession and obstructing law enforcement.
He was booked into Merced County Jail on still in custody Tuesday on suspicion of violating probation, evading officers, transporting a controlled substance and a number of vehicle code violations, according to the release and jail records.
