Merced County man tried to evade officers on a stolen motorcycle, police say

An Atwater man led police in a high speed chase on a stolen motorcycle on Wednesday, according to officers.
An officer noticed a man riding a motorcycle erratically in the 200 block of E. Bellevue Road around 2 p.m., according to a news release. The officer checked the plates and found the motorcycle had been reported stolen.
The officer attempted to stop the man, who police identified as 27-year-old Jake Ross of Atwater, in the 1500 block of First Street but the he fled at a high rate of speed.
The chase continued until the man was taken into custody near the intersection of Highway 140 and Buhach Road, police said.
Ross was booked at Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony evasion of police, according to officers. He was also found to be on probation for a prior felony evasion of officers.
He is held without bail, according to jail records.
The stolen motorcycle was towed and will be returned to the owner, police said.
Comments