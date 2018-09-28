Merced County supe likely to go to trial for alleged unwanted touching, attorney says

Merced County Supervisor Rodrigo Espinoza, 50, appears before Judge Steven Slocum during a pre-trial conference at the Merced County Superior Courthouse in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Espinoza has been accused of inappropriately trying to kiss, hold hands with and smell the hair of a woman he met with in April to discuss county business, according to Merced Police Department investigators. Espinoza was charged in July with one count of misdemeanor battery. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com