One shot, two arrested in South Merced. Police suspect gang ties.

One man was shot and two people were arrested Saturday afternoon in South Merced and police believe the violence may be gang-related.
Lt. Joe Weiss declined to comment on many details of the weekend violence, citing a need to protect the investigation.
A man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to his shoulder and thigh, when gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. somewhere in the area of P Street and West Eighth and Ninth streets. The victim was found in the 1000 block of West Ninth Street.
Weiss said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Police did not comment on what led up to the violence, but Weiss said detectives suspect ties to city street gangs. The department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit is leading the investigations. Weiss also said it was too early to comment on whether there were multiple shooters involved in the violence.
Two males - an adult and juvenile - were arrested in connection with the violence. Weiss said the department would not release the identities of the two arrested until the investigation has had more time to proceed.
Police confirmed they are seeking additional suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Comments