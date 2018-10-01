Family dispute sends two Atwater men to hospital with serious injuries, police say

Two brothers from Atwater were rushed to a Modesto hospital with stab wounds after an argument turned violent, the Police Department reported.
Atwater Police were called around 4:15 p.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of Castle Vista Drive.
Atwater residents Michael Mendiola, reported to be in his late 30s, and David Paez, 48, both suffered stab wounds when the two brothers got into an argument, according to Atwater Police Sgt. David Brum.
Mendiola suffered multiple stab wounds while Paez suffered a single stab wound, police said.
The nature of the argument remained unclear Monday. Investigators said details of the violence also remain uncertain as both men gave police conflicting accounts of the incident.
The weapon was described as a “folding type knife.”
Mediola and Paez were transported by air ambulance to a Modesto area Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the Merced County District Attorney’s Office would review the case.
