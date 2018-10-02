They had 3 firearms and 24 pounds of weed, Merced police said

A Merced man and woman were arrested on Tuesday with three firearms and 24 pounds of marijuana, police said.
Police served a search warrant at the home of Heriberto Mendoza Lopez in the 800 block of 23rd Street about 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The 26-year-old’s home had a marijuana grow, packaging material, a stolen firearm and ammunition, according to officers.
He was arrested on suspicion of the sales of narcotics, possession of stolen property and weapons charges.
Maria Cruz Torres, 23, was also arrested on suspicion of weapons charges and possession of stolen property, police said.
He’s held at Merced County Jail in lieu of $90,000, and she’s held in lieu of $60,000, according to jail records.
