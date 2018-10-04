Atwater man arrested after officers find drugs, guns, cash at his home, police say

An Atwater man has been arrested after a search revealed drugs, guns and cash at his home on Sept. 28.
According to authorities, Merced County Probation officers served a search warrant at the home of Juan Diaz, in the 1800 block of Atwater Boulevard after the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information that Diaz was selling drugs from his residence.
Police say officers and Probation K-9 “Sage” located 188 grams of meth, marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, digital scales, ammunition, two firearms and cash during a search of the home.
Diaz was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on sales of narcotics and weapons charges.
Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can also send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
