Guns, drugs seized from registered sex offender’s home in Merced County, deputies say

A 43-year-old Winton man, described by authorities as a registered sex offender, was arrested over the weekend after investigators found guns and drugs at his home, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Cecil Joseph Blackmun was arrested by the sheriff’s Supervised Release Team and Merced County Probation following a probation compliance check at his home, deputies said in a news release.
During the check, authorities found several firearms, high capacity magazines, ammunition, methamphetamine and packaged marijuana, deputies said.
Dina League, 47, was also at the residence. She also was booked into the Merced County Jail for the violations. Details of her arrest were not immediately available.
