Police identify suspect in violent Los Banos gas station robbery

Los Banos Police Detectives have identified a suspect in a violent Oct. 2 robbery at a gas station in the 1000 block of Pacheco Boulevard, according to a news release.
Authorities say the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Felipe De Jesus Vidriales of Vallejo, violently attacked and assaulted a clerk before taking cash from the register and fleeing the scene.
Police believe Vidriales to be driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with California license plate number 8AVV819.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police ask that anyone with information pertaining to the case or the whereabouts of Felipe De Jesus Vidriales, to call Detective Robert Wiens at 209-827-7070 ext. 0.
